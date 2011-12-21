Jimmy Wilson

Learn More Button

Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson
  • Save
Learn More Button web website intro headline orange red button
Download color palette

Working on a client site and it's moving along well. Not sure about using red here, looking for some outside opinions on other possible color options (besides another orange or grey/black). Any other critiques are also welcomed and encouraged.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson

More by Jimmy Wilson

View profile
    • Like