Mpumelelo Macu

Urban Collectives

Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu
  • Save
Urban Collectives logo branding identity
Download color palette

Thanks to Simon Walker for the font.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu

More by Mpumelelo Macu

View profile
    • Like