Stephanie Darenkamp

In-Progress Microsite Design

Stephanie Darenkamp
Stephanie Darenkamp
  • Save
In-Progress Microsite Design web design travel romantic
Download color palette

Currently working on a microsite for a jewelry brand :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Stephanie Darenkamp
Stephanie Darenkamp

More by Stephanie Darenkamp

View profile
    • Like