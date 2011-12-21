Karen Dessire

Almost Christmas Time!

Karen Dessire
Karen Dessire
  • Save
Almost Christmas Time! wreath greeting cards christmas elf winter illustration
Download color palette

This is part of a series of Holiday Cards I started last Christmas and completed the set for my portfolio last June. Finalizing this year's Christmas card to print today! Excited!

More images of last year's cards: http://bit.ly/tlzM21

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Karen Dessire
Karen Dessire

More by Karen Dessire

View profile
    • Like