Lisi Schappi

A very dribbble christmas!

Lisi Schappi
Lisi Schappi
  • Save
A very dribbble christmas! christmas dribbble ball balls dribbble christmas xmas
Download color palette

First shot: inspired by Behzad Ghaffarian's dribbble x-mas wallpaper.

Thanks @davykestens for making my Christmas wish come true! I look forward to dribbbling with you all. Oh, and Merry Christmas! :)

5faab532d0259fa089edcc25e925262c
Rebound of
Winter comes to dribbble :)
By Behzad Ghaffarian
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Lisi Schappi
Lisi Schappi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lisi Schappi

View profile
    • Like