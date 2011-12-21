SOCOM Special Forces Press Kit (Packaging)

In conjunction with the release of third person military shooter SOCOM Special Forces for the PlayStation 3, Sony released this unique media kit. The premise of the game revolves around a revolutionary army that has seized control of one of the world’s most vital waterways; threatening to disrupt the global economy. Your mission is to step into the well-worn boots of the Ops Com, a NATO Operations Commander of an elite, five-man squad and eliminate the threat.

I designed a unique inflatable, limited edition media kit that includes a set of documents designed to show off the game’s unique features, such as it’s PlayStation Move control and 3D graphics, as well as housing both a game and asset disc. The design concept stems from the premise of the game itself, designed as an “Aqua Drop Package” dropped from the air and inflated on impact with the waterway, protecting the briefing documents within from the elements and surrounding water. Weapons chart, Move controller instructions, map, surveillance photos, game and assets disc and dog tags form the contents of this military themed briefing package.