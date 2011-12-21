Marcus Gellermark

Subway - App icon

Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Hire Me
  • Save
Subway - App icon iphone ios icon train subway
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Marcus Gellermark
Marcus Gellermark
Product Designer Obsessed by Details & Playful UI
Hire Me

More by Marcus Gellermark

View profile
    • Like