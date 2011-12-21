Tim Smith

Drench (Game)

As part of ‘Water Wars’, an exhibition about the water shortage facing our planet at the Science Museum in London, a light and fun way was needed to engage visitors with an understanding of the wider issues and the possible solutions being investigated by the scientific community. I conceived and designed this ‘tower defence’ style game that explores water management, technology and climate change.

This is a work in progress screenshot from an alpha build of the game.

