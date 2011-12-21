Drench (Game)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
As part of ‘Water Wars’, an exhibition about the water shortage facing our planet at the Science Museum in London, a light and fun way was needed to engage visitors with an understanding of the wider issues and the possible solutions being investigated by the scientific community. I conceived and designed this ‘tower defence’ style game that explores water management, technology and climate change.
This is a work in progress screenshot from an alpha build of the game.