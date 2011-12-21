NOPER

Obsolete

NOPER
NOPER
  • Save
Obsolete noper depthcore illustration black white
Download color palette

snippet from a pieace I did for depthcore' Obsolete pack. this vintage looking style is one of my all time faves. i like using it a lot

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
NOPER
NOPER

More by NOPER

View profile
    • Like