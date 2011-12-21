Ernie Parada

Saves The Day

Ernie Parada
Ernie Parada
  • Save
Saves The Day saves the day poster hellgate industries hellgateindustries.com
Download color palette

Saves the Day poster from Irving Plaza gig with Bayside.
3 color Silkscreen hellgateindustries.com

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Ernie Parada
Ernie Parada

More by Ernie Parada

View profile
    • Like