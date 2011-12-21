Daniele Rossi

Colourful about page

Daniele Rossi
Daniele Rossi
  • Save
Colourful about page about blue beige thought bubbles
Download color palette

I wanted to design something fun and unique for the About Us page. Since it's a website about an online chat community, I used thought bubbles.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Daniele Rossi
Daniele Rossi

More by Daniele Rossi

View profile
    • Like