Languages App ios ui app iphone translation dictionary mobile tabbar texture
Full shot of Languages, the offline translation dictionary we are working on with Sonico mobile. We are on day 2 of the visual design so this is a very early look. Thoughts?

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
