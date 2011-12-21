Ginger Pear Brandy

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I infused some ginger, cinnamon, and pears in brandy as a christmas gift for my sister. I designed this label to go on the front of the bullet shaped bottle - keeping it simple and using the year as a decorative element. The color is used to accent the deep brown of the infused brandy.
type props to Lost Type Co-op
http://losttype.com/