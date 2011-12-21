Grace Winkel

Ginger Pear Brandy

Ginger Pear Brandy alcohol packaging
I infused some ginger, cinnamon, and pears in brandy as a christmas gift for my sister. I designed this label to go on the front of the bullet shaped bottle - keeping it simple and using the year as a decorative element. The color is used to accent the deep brown of the infused brandy.

type props to Lost Type Co-op
http://losttype.com/

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
