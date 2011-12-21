Mark Jooste

"Glass" Nav

Mark Jooste
Mark Jooste
  • Save
"Glass" Nav navigation design ui green glass real estate redmantech
Download color palette

Working on a client design who's marketing has green and grey boxes. I thought to spruce it up a bit by making the green box have more of a "glass" type appearance...

Any comments are appreciated..... :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Mark Jooste
Mark Jooste

More by Mark Jooste

View profile
    • Like