Preston A Brigham

Sketch

Preston A Brigham
Preston A Brigham
  • Save
Sketch sketch ink ink wash kansas city
Download color palette

An ink "sketch" I did years ago of a building front in downtown Kansas City. I've got the itch to do more now.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Preston A Brigham
Preston A Brigham

More by Preston A Brigham

View profile
    • Like