Battleshots

battleshots alcohol liquor bomb drop shot glass splash liquid
A friend of mine is making a Battleshots table and asked me to make a little graphic for it.

Illustrating liquid is the dumbest thing ever, by the way. Any tips on that would be great.

Rebound of
Bombs Away
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
