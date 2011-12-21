Claire Brown

Salt Dough Ornament How To Illustrated

Claire Brown
Claire Brown
  • Save
Salt Dough Ornament How To Illustrated hand drawn ingredients black and white
Download color palette

Pattern for end pages of a booklet on How to Make Salt Dough Ornaments I'm making for a Christmas present

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Claire Brown
Claire Brown
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Claire Brown

View profile
    • Like