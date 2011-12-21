Feed Reader Sidebar

Sidebar for a feed reader I've making in my free time. The snap is a screenshot of the browser, so 90% of what you see is rendered css and html – that's why some lines don't look as smooth as I would like.

By the way, I'm so happy to become part of this community (@Manu, thanks again for the invite).

EDIT: This is my "debut shot", tho I uploaded another one some hours ago by mistake and deleted it.