Tina Tavčar

Portfolio page

Tina Tavčar
Tina Tavčar
  • Save
Portfolio page pr events event management portfolio web design photo single page layout
Download color palette

Portfolio page (PR/events) for Urska Andrejc.
Single page website design.

Client: Urska Andrejc / Innovatif
Comments / criticism welcomed.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Tina Tavčar
Tina Tavčar

More by Tina Tavčar

View profile
    • Like