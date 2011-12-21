Laurel Barickman

Recspec Shirt 2011, finished!

Laurel Barickman
Laurel Barickman
  • Save
Recspec Shirt 2011, finished! shirt silkscreen teal head anatomy illustration
Download color palette

Just received the shirts and am so, so happy. Hooray for tangible things! Bigger photo here: http://recspec.org/blog/2012/01/recspec-tangibles-dept/

1ab6a140da40ea8792cd0a60535a1d10
Rebound of
Head Shirt Redux.
By Laurel Barickman
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Laurel Barickman
Laurel Barickman

More by Laurel Barickman

View profile
    • Like