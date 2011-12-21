Sephen de Vos

The Night Before Christmas v2

The Night Before Christmas v2 santa christmas paper design illustrator vector papercraft paper toy
I very much like simplistic papertoys and this is (due to the holiday season) one of my second series (with arms). they are downloadable from my website (http://bit.ly/v6cD72) so you can create your own. Hope you like it!

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
