Gregory Grigoriou

Simple2Lose Logo

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple2Lose Logo simple2lose star logo design
Download color palette

Glen Beck poses with my Simple2Lose.com logo design. (Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gregory Grigoriou

View profile
    • Like