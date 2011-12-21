Green Ink Studio

Ski

Ski illustration drawing ski powder snow t-shirt
For an active lifestyle apparel. Using different texture here than the Snowboard one. There's a "punchline" to each one of these sports, but I can't reveal them just yet.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
