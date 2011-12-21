Mail Drawer

Mateusz Dembek

So, the next icon to the package is - drawer with emails.

In this icon, I used the wood texture image supplied by Matthew Skiles - Hand-Crafted Wood Texture.

Any criticism, feedback and/or suggestions very welcome! :)

Rebound of
Animated Mail (open envelope)
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
