Tim Avery

iPad App Form v2

Tim Avery
Tim Avery
  • Save
iPad App Form v2 black form white gray green icons ipad
Download color palette

Made some slight changes, and added a couple of actions.

C01c4f93be3378172131ac29c74ad889
Rebound of
iPad App Form
By Tim Avery
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Tim Avery
Tim Avery
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tim Avery

View profile
    • Like