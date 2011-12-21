Rodrigo Galindez

Switcher minimal css3 switcher lucida grande red button rounded interface ui
Trying to make a minimal switcher. Still not there yet. No images, just CSS3. Code: http://jsfiddle.net/rwF8j/5/

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
