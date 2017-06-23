Tom Koszyk
Hologram

Audiobooks App

Tom Koszyk
Hologram
Tom Koszyk for Hologram
Hire Us
  • Save
Audiobooks App audiobook iphone mobile grid covers animation play music book audio
Audiobooks App audiobook iphone mobile grid covers animation play music book audio
Audiobooks App audiobook iphone mobile grid covers animation play music book audio
Download color palette
  1. ezgif.com-optimize-3.gif
  2. audio2.png
  3. audio1.png

Hey Guys!
I was experimenting with an UI for Audiobooks app lately. here's a first draft, more to come!

iPhone Mockup from one and only @Ramotion Download from here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2017
Hologram
Hologram
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Hologram

View profile
    • Like