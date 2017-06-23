Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johny vino™

Colorful Music player

Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Hire Me
  • Save
Colorful Music player johnyvino web ux ui radio playlist player music minimal ios interaction gif
Download color palette

User want to quick switch to next music in the playlist
Inspired from Realy world object: Gramophone
Just tried a Colourfull version
Feedback are really appreciated :)

Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Spiral play still 2x
Rebound of
Playlist - Radial Interaction
By Johny vino™
View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2017
Johny vino™
Johny vino™
Humanize the design
Hire Me

More by Johny vino™

View profile
    • Like