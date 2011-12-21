Joshua Bullock

Toodles 14: Jellies

Toodles 14: Jellies sketch drawing illustration doodle toodles lettering hand drawn
Okay, okay...so yesterday was Tuesday and I already posted a Toodle, but this was mostly done yesterday anyways. Was playing with some lettering using long, liquid-looking forms. Not much practical application for something with such varied line weights, but I might still use it for some personal branding or something. ;)

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
