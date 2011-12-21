Volume Comp

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
The original volume we did for EXOPC during the comp phase of the project. It was ultimately rejected due to the fact that we couldn't cast drop shadows or use semi-transparency over third-party apps. While this version would have worked on the main home screen, when a user was inside an app, there would be no way to use alpha-transparency. So we altered the design which you can see in the other shot. Art by Tony.
© 2011. EXOPC. All Rights Reserved.
You can view our website at: http://www.theskinsfactory.com