Volume Comp

The original volume we did for EXOPC during the comp phase of the project. It was ultimately rejected due to the fact that we couldn't cast drop shadows or use semi-transparency over third-party apps. While this version would have worked on the main home screen, when a user was inside an app, there would be no way to use alpha-transparency. So we altered the design which you can see in the other shot. Art by Tony.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
