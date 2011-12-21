Colin Hesterly

Short Story Concept Art

Colin Hesterly
Colin Hesterly
  • Save
Short Story Concept Art illustration colin hesterly concept photoshop l
Download color palette

Here's some concept art from a short story I've been writing, but recently put on the back burner... one day I will finish it!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Colin Hesterly
Colin Hesterly

More by Colin Hesterly

View profile
    • Like