Zach Burghardt

Maintenance Option Webpage Concept

Zach Burghardt
Zach Burghardt
Hire Me
  • Save
Maintenance Option Webpage Concept maintenance webpage web page concept website web design table list buttons form drop-down page
Download color palette

I put together a concept to replace our existing maintenance options page. I get to blow up our ugly table and this will improve the user experience on the page.

Zach Burghardt
Zach Burghardt
Product Design & Creative Direction
Hire Me

More by Zach Burghardt

View profile
    • Like