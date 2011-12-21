Dave McNally

Sketch #3 - Stopwatch/Timer Idea

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Sketch #3 - Stopwatch/Timer Idea trivalist icon rough sketch idea
Download color palette

Working on an Android app icon for an upcoming, social trivia game. This is the third in a series of rough sketch ideas. Not looking to refine these at this moment, just archiving them for reference.

This is a bit more abstract than the others and more easily confused, metaphor wise.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like