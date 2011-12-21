David Cran

The Enchanted Florist

David Cran
David Cran
  • Save
The Enchanted Florist florist logo vintage look label sticker foil script
Download color palette

A logo and label for a Florist with a clever name.
No flowers in this logo. Custom made script.
Customer wanted a look resembling old cigar box labels.
Will be used in sticker form to wrap flowers.

Large version here
http://davidcran.com/#2487708/The-Enchanted-Florist

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
David Cran
David Cran

More by David Cran

View profile
    • Like