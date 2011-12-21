Jeremy Olson

Languages Theme

Languages Theme ios ui app iphone
First pass on the Languages visual theme. I'll post more soon. Let me know what you think - I'm all ears!

I should also mention that Languages is an offline translation dictionary that Tapity is designing and Sonico (iTranslate) is developing.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
