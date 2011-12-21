Clayton Correia

Giving Tools

Clayton Correia
Clayton Correia
  • Save
Giving Tools button dropdown numbers blue yellow grey css3 input search balance app ui
Download color palette

A seek peak at some of the new UI for Chimp. This is the coded version using a whole lot of CSS3. I believe there is only 2 images on this screen which makes me happy :). Feedback welcome.

Also, come hang out with me on Twitter. I would love to get to know some more peeps from Dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Clayton Correia
Clayton Correia

More by Clayton Correia

View profile
    • Like