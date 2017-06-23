Tony Babel

Ducky - AEP project file

Ducky - AEP project file 2d duck walk cycle process animation gif
Hey guys,
I've attached the AEP file for this gif, hopefully it will give you a better insight of animating characters only using shape layers. Hope this helps, just my way of saying thanks to the awesome guys and gals here, have a great weekend!

You can also watch a small process video I've made for this guy in another pose:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL6NjXQVfQs

Follow me on:
instagram | behance | site

ducky_walkcycle_tonybabel.aep
500 KB
Download
Posted on Jun 23, 2017
Multidisciplinary Designer, Animator & Illustrator.
