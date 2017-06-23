Ducky - AEP project file

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys,
I've attached the AEP file for this gif, hopefully it will give you a better insight of animating characters only using shape layers. Hope this helps, just my way of saying thanks to the awesome guys and gals here, have a great weekend!
You can also watch a small process video I've made for this guy in another pose:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL6NjXQVfQs
