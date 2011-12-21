Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Keen Player Logo Design

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Keen Player Logo Design graphic design logo icon icons design negative space keen player media smart clever black white designer graphic freelance negative space logo design graphic designer design agency logo designer
Download color palette

Keen player. Logo made out of 'PLAY' button triangles, and the letter 'K' in negative space.

Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Dalius Stuoka | logo designer
Hello! For inquiries, please use my email, it's in 'About' ↘
Hire Me

More by Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

View profile
    • Like