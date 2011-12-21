Lora Ellen Label

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just whipped this up for a friend. It's not even a real project. She made a skirt for another friend, and they were talking about it on Twitter, so I thought a label would be cool. Lavanderia is perfect for her name. It didn't require any tweaking at all. Then of course I set "couturier" in Engravers LH Bold Face and tracked it out a bit.
I wanted to go for something kind of old-school. You can't get too fancy with clothing labels anyway due to the relatively low resolution from the stitching.
The zig-zag border took longer than anything else! I imagine it would be done with pinking shears.