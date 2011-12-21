Aarhus Festuge logo

My contribution to a logo competition for Aarhus Festuge.

Something new, something old.

This logo is a marriage between the old traditional celebration posters and the new identity for Aarhus City.

The bride in this marriage is the music-loving and festive happy faun who is an old character, dating back to Aarhus Festival first poster from 1965.

The bridegroom is the modern and innovative brand, which today embraces Aarhus' rich culture and colorful events.

This logo tells a story about Aarhus Festival's long existence and will create a sense of joy and evoke fond memories of the older segment who participated in the festivities in the period 1965-83.

At the same time the logo reports of Aarhus City brand design line of avant-garde aesthetic which harmonizes with the Aarhus flourishing urban life.

The soft purple color of the logo represents festivities, whereto all age groups and ethnic groups can relate, since it is a modern color and it dosen't not provoke.

The rights to the faun belongs to the Aarhus Festuge.