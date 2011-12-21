Launched, Need Photos!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So my friend (and insanely talented photographer) Adam Baker and I launched a new site late last night: http://pullfoc.us.
Once a week we'll post the best photo that YOU submit for a theme we pick. But only one photo, from one photographer. Don't be discouraged if we don't pick your photo, we will highlight honorable mentions and will include them in a book someday. So GO, and please share this :)