Jb Website: Intro post

Hoping to get my personal website finished-up soon – ready for launch in the new year.

This is a shot of the first 'Features' post. The 'Features' will be posted less frequently than the more regular 'Thoughts' blog category.

I have designed the overall website layout to enable the 'Features' posts to have a unique layout/theme each time.

I've settled on the awesome Proxima Nova for the body text throughout the website, with the extended condensed version for the headings.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
