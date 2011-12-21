Pavel Maček

Web UI Icons on Webdesigntuts+

Web UI Icons on Webdesigntuts+ web app ui icons simple glyph scalable
My free set of icons for use in web apps just went live on Webdesigntuts+ http://webdesign.tutsplus.com/freebies/icons-freebies/exclusive-freebie-50-crisp-web-app-icons/

They are fully scalable, working best in 16x16 and 32x32 pixels. Ready to be customized to you liking.

Check them out. I am looking forward to see what do you think. Heavy criticism welcomed!

Webapp icon set for Webdesign Tuts+
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
