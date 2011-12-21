Richard de Ruijter

Daniel Roberts | DONE!

Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter
  • Save
Daniel Roberts | DONE! daniel roberts daniel roberts camera lion brown yellow photography
Download color palette

This project was on the down low for the past couple of weeks because i was so busy doing other things... got some time on my hands today and decided to pick some colors and resize the type some more... now all that's left is waiting for the response of the client and then it's time to produce this and the accompanying letterhead and business cards, and eventually the website too... excited!

Daniel roberts
Rebound of
I think... i've got it!
By Richard de Ruijter
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Richard de Ruijter
Richard de Ruijter

More by Richard de Ruijter

View profile
    • Like