Daniel Roberts | DONE!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project was on the down low for the past couple of weeks because i was so busy doing other things... got some time on my hands today and decided to pick some colors and resize the type some more... now all that's left is waiting for the response of the client and then it's time to produce this and the accompanying letterhead and business cards, and eventually the website too... excited!