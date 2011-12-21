Nathaniel David Utesch

Christmas, the convoluted board game.

Christmas, the convoluted board game.
Made a wildly complicated board game starring all the members of my family, 19 beasts, 4 bosses and a lot of dice rolling. If they can sit through the instructions, it's gunna be ... yeah, it's probably gunna suck.

Some pics on the instagram here.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
