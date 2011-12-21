Lucas Mourelle

Book on color management: cover

Lucas Mourelle
Lucas Mourelle
  • Save
Book on color management: cover editorial design color
Download color palette

[not finished // en proceso] Part of the cover, spine & back, of a book on color management. // Encuadre del pliego de tapa, lomo y contratapa, de un libro sobre consistencia de color en la industria de la comunicación gráfica.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Lucas Mourelle
Lucas Mourelle

More by Lucas Mourelle

View profile
    • Like