Kamil Khadeyev

Snowflake

Kamil Khadeyev
Kamil Khadeyev
Hire Me
  • Save
Snowflake snowflake xmas photoshop
Download color palette

Remeber year ago? hehe
Dribbble, I miss xmas playoff!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Kamil Khadeyev
Kamil Khadeyev
Icon Design & Illustration 🙌
Hire Me

More by Kamil Khadeyev

View profile
    • Like