DE BOCK Arnaud

Behind the moon light

DE BOCK Arnaud
DE BOCK Arnaud
  • Save
Behind the moon light comic strip work in progress drawing
Download color palette

I´m actually working on an experimental comic strip,
you can see more here : http://debock.net84.net/index.php?/comic-strip/plasta/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
DE BOCK Arnaud
DE BOCK Arnaud

More by DE BOCK Arnaud

View profile
    • Like