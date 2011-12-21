Luis Lopez Grueiro

Cardwizard

Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro
  • Save
Cardwizard payoff fun cards wizard bycicle
Download color palette

Nice playoff Joe Prince. My other passion is play with cards. Takes to much time so I am not even a beginner but I will love to be like Rene Lavand, no se puede hacer más lento http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKxeQyK0uzQ

D9840df43f03da655fa4ce6708a19956
Rebound of
Rebound Me!
By Joe Prince
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro

More by Luis Lopez Grueiro

View profile
    • Like