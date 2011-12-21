Ambigram

C2 Business Card

C2 Business Card c2 business card paper print embossing card
Just received Business Cards for C2, just gorgeous!

Printed on french paper stock Inapa Creation Feutre Blanc 320g, round corners and embossing.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
